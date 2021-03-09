News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 9-16-16

Dan Cummings and Jennifer Sanders have all your morning news in Central NY.

Your news on the go... ryan lawrence pleading guilty to brutally killing maddox lawrence in february early yesterday morning jennifer: lawrence admitting he hit his young daughter with a baseball bat and dumped her remains in onondaga creek.

A gruesome crime that's even rattled veteran attorneys.

Extreme emotional disturbance was his attorney's defense if the case went to trial -- but no one really knows the motive behind lawrence's actions.

He will be back in court in october to be sentenced.

Lawrence faces 25 years to life in prison.

Four people in oswego are accused of taking inappropriate photos and videos of residents.

Mathew reynolds and angel rood at pontiac nursing home, and at st.

Luke's health services -- austin powell and brittany bolster.

All four are facing felony charges and are due back in court next month.

And changes are coming to the lakeview amphitheater in geddes.

Onondaga county executive joanie mahoney says some fixes to frequent complaints about the amphitheater are in the works.

Permanent concession stands will be built in place of tents, paid for by aramark -- the concession company -- and not taxpayers.

The county is also in talks with the state to pave a handicap- accessible parking lot.

Dan: happening today-- an orange legend jim brown-- will be receiving the 20-16 arents award today.

Jennifer: brown is recognized for his excellence in athletics and social activism.

He wore number 44 as a member of the syracuse orange football team for three seasons.

The celebration will be held in the goldstein auditorium on s- u's campus today.

Jennifer: and happening today-- music, wine and food.

Festa italiana in downtown syracuse is back!

Mayor stephanie miner will welcome organizes of la festa italiana to city hall to kick off the festival with a flag raising ceremony at 11 am.

The festival will run from 11 a-m to 11 p-m today.

Several nearby roads are closed