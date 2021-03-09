Charles chuckles when asked if he saw Harry and Meghan interview

The Prince of Wales chuckled when he was asked if he had seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey.Charles was questioned by the media as he made his first public appearance since Meghan and Harry’s devastating claim that a member of the royal family made a racist comment about their son.At the end of a visit to an NHS pop-up vaccine clinic in a north-west London church, a member of the press asked “Sir, what did you think of the interview?”