Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen police escort

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says Officer Jesse Madsen died in the line of duty early Tuesday morning when he veered into the path of a wrong-way driver to protect others.

The department shared video of officers escorting the ambulance from the crash scene.

