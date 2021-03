Sac State professor shares history of maternity leave

IN TIMING OUT THE NEXT STORMIN JUST HOW MUCH WE'RE GOINGTO GET HERE IN THE SACRAMENTOAREA.HISTORY OF MATERNITY LEAVEIN THE U.S..

SUCH AFASCINATING STORY AND WHILE WETAKE IT FOR GRANTED TODAY.THIS WAS NOT ALWAYSGUARANTEED.

LOTUS EAGLES AHISTORY PROFESSOR AT SAC STATEAND HERE TO TALK ABOUT THATPROCESS AND WHAT MIGHT BEAHEAD.

IT'S MYPLEASURE TO BE HERE.LET'S START WITH HOWMATERNITY LEAVE WAS CREATED INTHE U.S..IT SAT IN SHORT ANSWER TOTHE QUESTION OF THEDEVELOPMENT OF MATERNITY LEAVEHERE IS THAT IN FACT FEDERALLYMANDATED PAID MATERNITY LEAVEHAS EVER BEEN ESTABLISHED INTHE UNITED STATES AND ACT THEU.S. IS THE ONLY WEALTHY INTHE WORLD TODAY TO NOT HAVESOME FORM OF PAID MATERNITYLEAVE MANDATED THAT THEFEDERAL LEVEL.

BUT WHATAMERICANS DO HAVE IS THEOFFERS UP TO 12 WEEKS OFUNPAID LEAVE FOR A NUMBER OFCASES, INCLUDING FOR MATERNITYOR OF A NEW CHILD BUT THAT'SRELATIVELY RECENT THAT ONLYCAME IN 1993 WHICH TO ME ISSHOCKING IS THAT HIS STORY.STANDARDS THE MATERNITYPREVENT PROTECTION CONVENTIONOF 1919 WAS PASSED OVER A 100YEARS AGO AND THAT CALLED FORA MINIMUM OF 12 WEEKS PAIDMATERNITY LEAVE.HE TALKED ABOUT HOW SHOCKEDYOU ARE TO HEAR ABOUT THAT ANDIT'S IT'S EVEN MORE SHOCKINGTO A WOMAN, ESPECIALLY A FIRSTTIME MOTHER ABOUT TO GO ONMATERNITY LEAVE BECAUSE YOUHEAR ABOUT OTHER COUNTRIES FOREXAMPLE NORWAY, 54 WEEKS OFPAID MATERNITY LEAVE FINLAND,A 105 WORKING DAYS OF PAIDMOTHER WHO IS ABOUT TO HAVE ABABY HERE IN THE U.S. IN HERETHAT THEY ARE NOT GOING HAVEALL THAT PAID MATERNITY LEAVE.YOU WONDER WHY WHY HERE IN THEU.S. WE DON'T HAVE THAT.WELL I THINK THAT PART OFTHE PROBLEM IS THAT HERE INTHE UNITED STATES MATERNITYLEAVE HAS REALLY EVOLVED AS.PRIVILEGE AS OPPOSED TO ASOCIAL RIGHTS.

AFTER WORLD WAR2 NOT JUST IN SCANDINAVIA BUTMANY MANY COUNTRIES AROUND THEWORLD CAME TO SEE MATERNITYBENEFITS NOT JUST AS A FORM OFPROTECTION FOR MOTHERS ANDCHILDREN.

BUT AS A FORM OFSOCIAL INSURANCE THAT BENEFITTHE ENTIRE SOCIETY AND THEUNITED STATES WE REALLY NEEDTO CHANGE OUR MINDSET SO HOWDO WE DO THAT HOW DO WEIMPROVE ON THIS HOW DO WE GETBETTER QUALITY LEAVE FORMOTHERS WHO WANTED TO GO INTAKE CARE OF THEIR CHILDREN.WELL I THINK CALIFORNIA HASBEEN SOMETHING OF A MODEL FOROTHER STATES IN THE COUNTRY ORSTATE BILITY INSURANCE FILL INSOME WHERE ARE THE GAPSFEDERAL POLICY REPORTING SOMEOUT A DEGREE OF PAID MATERNITYLEAVE SO WE CAN LOOK TO STATESAS AN EXPERIMENT BUT WE ALSONEED TO JUST SHIFT OURPRIORITIES AS A NATION ALLRIGHT PROFESSOR SIEGEL.

THANKYOU FOR BRINGING USPERSPECTIVE ON HISTORY OFMATERNITY LEAVE IN THE U.S..AND WHERE WE DEFINITELYHAVE ROOM FOR GROWTH ANDFINGERS CROSSED WE GET THERESOON THANK YOU SO MUCH FORJOINING US THIS MORNING.

