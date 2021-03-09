Republican National Committee Rejects Trump’s Cease-and-Desist Demand

On Monday, the Republican National Committee denied a cease-and-desist demand from Donald Trump’s attorneys.

The demand requested that the RNC stop their “unauthorized use” of the former president’s name, image and likeness.

[THE RNC must] immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J.

Trump’s name, image and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech, Trump’s Attorneys, via ‘The Hill’.

RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer responded to the cease-and-desist, saying that the organization “has every right” to use Trump’s name.

[The RNC] has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals, Justin Riemer, via ‘The Hill’.

He also noted that Trump had previously given his personal approval for his name to be used for event fundraising.

This includes the upcoming donor retreat in Florida, which Trump is scheduled to speak at.

The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country, Justin Riemer, via ‘The Hill’