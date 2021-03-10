Scientists conduct research in attempt to predict severity of coronavirus illness

Scientists are carrying out research to try and predict who will become seriously ill from coronavirus by analysing the immune response of patients.The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, near Salisbury, is working with Hywel Dda University Health Board and Swansea University in Wales on a pilot study examining randomised blood samples from 30 hospital patients to compare how their immune systems react to the illness.