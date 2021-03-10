Superman & Lois S01E04 Haywire

Superman & Lois 1x04 "Haywire" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo trailer HD - TRUTH - While sitting in the stands at the high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot fish out of water Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) conversing with Mayor Dean and Kyle Kushing (Erik Valdez), and the two see right through this insincere move to try to win over the town.

Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting, but things get tense when he finds himself pulled in two different directions.

Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is having mixed emotions about Jordan's (Alex Garfin) newfound status.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks and Dylan Walsh also star.

(104).

The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by James Bamford.

Original airdate 3/16/2021.