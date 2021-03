On International Women's Day - March 8, paratroopers of the Center for Special Parachute Training of the Airborne Forces congrat

These Russian paratroopers thought of a unique way to wish all women happy International Women's Day, 1,000 metres up in the air under a parachute canopy.The paratroopers of the Centre for Special Parachute Training of the Airborne Forces in Russia got onboard the An-26 aircraft, ascended to a height of 4,000 metres and made a high-altitude jump with special-purpose parachutes.(Ministry of Defense of Russia/Clipzilla)