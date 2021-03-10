Watch: Shivraj Chouhan recreates ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’, warns land mafia in MP

The famous 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ internet trend has now made its way into Madhya Pradesh.

The latest to hop on the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend is none other than MP Chief Minister.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave the viral catchphrase his own touch to warn land mafia.

“This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team, and you see land mafia are running away from the state,” he said.

CM Chouhan recreated the monologue while speaking at even event in Indore on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old CM took to Twitter and shared the video of him delivering the punchline.

The ‘Pawri' trend went viral last month following a Pakistani influencer’s video.