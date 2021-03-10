PC Chacko quits Congress

Senior Congress leader PC Chacko resigned from the party on March 10.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 10, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Member of Parliament (MP) from Kerala's Thrissur, PC Chacko said, "I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi." "I had been deliberating upon this decision for past many days.

I come from Kerala where there is no Congress party as such.

There are 2 parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A).

It is coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC," he added.

"Kerala is facing a crucial election.

People want Congress to come back but there is groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress.

I have been arguing with high command that this should be ended.

But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups," PC Chacko further stated.