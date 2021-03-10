TikTok chef bakes impressive Tina Belcher cookie from hit show 'Bob's Burgers'

Los Angeles-based TikTok chef Gabrielle Salinger films as she bakes an impressive Tina Belcher cookie from hit TV series "Bob's Burgers.

Los Angeles-based TikTok chef Gabrielle Salinger films as she bakes an impressive Tina Belcher cookie from hit TV series "Bob's Burgers." Salinger forms the cookie dough to take the shape of the character's head before using black fondant to colour her hair.

After making the eyes and glasses, the TikToker completes the cookie by finishing the rest of the Belcher's details.

This footage was filmed in November 2019.