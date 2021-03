Anurag Thakur becomes first Minister in the current government to become Captain in TA|Oneindia News

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs is promoted to the rank of Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

He is the first serving and minister in the current government to become one.

He was commissioned into the TA in July 2016 as a Lieutenant.

