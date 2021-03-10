Women run the railway station in Bihar in honor of International Woman's Day

Gulzarbagh station of Danapur division under East Central Railway (ECR) was fully operated by women employees on Monday (March 8) for International Women’s Day.

All the major tasks such as traffic control, general booking counter, passenger reservation system counter, RPF post, and railway cabin were sole with women employees.

Danapur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sunil Kumar, said that Gulzarbagh is an important station of the division, as many special passengers and goods pass through it daily.

Loco pilot, Richa Kumari, and guard, Neha Kumari, have been tasked to run Patna-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction MEMU Special Passenger Train (63225) independently.

A team of women loco pilots was tasked to run the Danapur-Secunderabad Special Passenger Train (03203).

The DRM said that the women staff at Patna Junction will also get a glimpse of Women’s Day.

‘It will exclusively handle the carriage and wagon section, ticket checking, RPF post, and route relay interlocking (RRI) system.

At least 85 women employees of this division were honored.