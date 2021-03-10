Meghan Markle Reportedly Filed Complaint to ITV Over Piers Morgan’s Remarks

The plot thickens after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah led to the exit of Piers Morgan from ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The plot thickens after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah led to the exit of Piers Morgan from ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The plot thickens after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah led to the exit of Piers Morgan from..
During Tuesday's GMB show, presenter Piers Morgan said that he "didn’t believe a word" the Duchess of Sussex said.