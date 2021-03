Janina Gavankar Says There Are 'Emails And Texts That Prove Royal Family Knew About Meghan Markle's Struggles

Meghan Markle's friend of more than 17 years, Janina Gavankar, is offering insight into the royal couple's inner circle while appearing on the UK talk show "This Morning".

The actress stated that there are "many emails and texts" that prove the Royal Family knew about the Duchess' struggles.