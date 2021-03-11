DEAD ON TIME Movie

DEAD ON TIME Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Escaping from Morocco during the Arab Spring but stranded in Spain, a scientist tries to find safety with his time machine invention.

He is aided by an American Action Hero stranded in the 80´s.

As clandestine forces close in, our heroes must avoid capture by the U.S. Army, the local militia and an unknown enemy – while trying not to kill each other in the process.

Director: Rish Mustaine Cast: John Sjogren, Michael Madsen, Affif Ben Badra, Colt Cabana