Power Swabs 03-09-21

C1 3 #### right now, it's a whole different world and a lot of us are setting up offices at home, work spaces at home, the kids are learning from home, right?

And right now, you're going, "oh my gosh.

It's a little bit more complicated than i thought."

I can make it simple for you.

This is one of the best ideas ever, and it's from sharper image.

It's called the socket shelf.

So, number one, you simply plug this in and now you have six regular sockets and two usbs.

You can charge eight things at one time.

You have shelf that you can use or not use, completely up to you.

So now, if you're going, "wow, i'm trying got set up this home office, i have the tablet, i have all these things i need to charge and they're in my way."

Now they can all charge at once and you can put a bunch of 'em at one time right up on the shelf, and they're not on your desk and they're not in your way.

It's such a great idea, 'cause it keeps everything organized, everything charged.

We have so many devices to charge right now, right?

Do you have a tv with an outlet behind and there's all these wires running down to the ground?

Wouldn't you like to just plug this in behind the tv and have everything here?

Oh!

And the bathroom?

Lyssa awe... so we're talking about yellow teeth.

This can actually make us look older too,can't it?

Annette figuero...: it absolutely makes you look older.

A whiter smile makes you look younger.

Studies have shown we worry about our wrinkles, but if you smile and your teeth are yellow, it's all people are going to see.

Back to the guy with the teeth and with the yellow teeth, the reason i chose him is i want to help him out.

Maybe he's not going to the dentist because he doesn't have the money.

Maybe he's not going to the dentist because his teeth are sensitive.

What i love about power swabs is it protects your teeth from sensitivity because it hydrates the enamel.

Literally, two shades whiter in the first five minutes, six shades whiter in seven days.

You'll use that stain out swab to lift those stains.

That's why power swabs work so fast,because it actually remove the stains and then whitens the teeth.

It really demonstrates how wonderful power swabs can brighten your smile.

Lyssa that's amazing.

What, customers today, if they call in, what will they be receiving today?

What i love about power swabs is it lasts up to six months, and you always have that stain out stick to keep in your pocket or purse, so if you have your coffee at work or your wine with your friends, you just swab the stain out stick, and it lifts the stains, maintaining that beautiful white smile.

Lyssa fantastic.

And we have a special offer today for station viewers.

If you call right now, you can take advantage of power swabs at an amazing 40% off special with free shipping.

Yes, that's right.

40% off plus free shipping, if you order today,and you'll receive the stain out quick stick pen absolutely free with your order of power swabs.

You can order by calling 1-800-664-2976, or go online to powerswabs.com.

Again, that's 1-800- 664-2976, or go online to powerswabs.com.

Annette, thank you so much for joining us today.

We really appreciate it.

Annette figuero...: thank you