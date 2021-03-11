Chico icon turns 100

Helena Vrisimo, now 100-years-old, and her family share her story and the future of their historical orchard.

If you've driven around west chico&you might have spotted this bright yellow house - maybe even seen the woman who lives here.

Helena vrisimo/chico farmer: "i think i'm okay.

It's very nice."

Helena vrisimo just turned 100.

She's originally from the islands of azores, portugal and moved to chico at 27 and hasn't stopped working in the almond orchard since.

But little do many know that this 20 acre lot of land has only changed hands once&from anne bidwell to helena.

Laurene vrisimo/helena's daughter: "there's not too many people in this town that go back as far as we go back.

So, i'm very proud& very proud of our family as farmers."

But&this past harvest was vrisimo's last.

And it's only fitting that chico native maisie jane huratdo was the last customer and will help maintain the property.

Maisie jane hurtado/founder of maisie jane's: "i can't explain how exciting it is to have that connection directly with the land that changed hands from annie bidwell to the vrisimo's.

Just know that we are still keeping it alive and that's what's exciting."

But it won't be hard to imagine helena& wheeling her wheelbarrow& through the trees.

Helena vrisimo: "i like to buy flowers.

I have somebody to take care of the orchard.

I like everything nice.

That's all i want."

As for what's next&the vrisimo's are planning on maintaining the property and will keep the house and land as