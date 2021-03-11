Skip to main content
Saturday, April 3, 2021

Colgate dominates Bucknell in semis to advance to fourth straight Patriot League championship game

The Raiders, lead by a career night for Keegan Records, beat the Bison by 30 points and will face Loyola (MD) in the final on Sunday.

Conference championship and a shot at an n-c-a-a tournament berth head coach matt langel and his team looking to make the patriot league championship game for the fourth- straight year.

-- this is the first time the two teams are meeting this season due to a postponement back in january -- colgate hasn't lost a game since january 9.

-- 1.

Keegan records - early in the first, records in the post to reverse layup.

He started the game 5 for 6 from the field and the raiders went a on 11-0 run to open up scoring -- 2.

Oliver lynch- daniels to jordan burns - burns up and under...colgate would take a twenty point lead midway through the first.

-- 3.

Tucker richardson first half buzzer beater - 10 seconds left.

Hits the three at the buzzer.

Raiders lead by 23 at the half.

-- 4.

Early in the second burns was feeling it from downtown.

He went 4 for 5 from behind the arc tonight and finished with 18 points.

And that shot right there gave colgate a thirty point lead with 17 minutes left to play.

((score)) colgate goes onto win 105 to 75 and advance to their fourth consecutive patriot league championship game.

Matt langel: being back in the championship is certainly rewarding for our guys...i really feel like our guys deserve the chance to play for a championship again...to make the championship again for these seniors for the fourth year in a row is quite the accomplishment and i know they're excited, deservingly so for sunday afternoon.

So the raiders advance to their fourth straight patriot league title game - looking for their second championship in that stretch.

It'll be colgate against nine-seed loyola, marlyand in hamilton on sunday at noon for a spot in the big dance.

Good evening!

The syracuse men's basketball team began its quest

