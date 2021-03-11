Bucknell vs. Colgate MBB preview

Chelsea sherrod is live in hamilton with a preview of this matchup... chelsea what's going on?

Spencer, first of all, what a year it has been.

Today marks just one day shy of the one-year anniversary since the last game played in front of a packed house here inside reid athletic center and (in the country( due to the pandemic tonight a much quieter scene as colgate and bucknell battle it out for a trip to the conference championship and an n-c-a-a berth.

Lets take a look at how the raiders got here.

-- it starts with an 10- game regular season winning streak dating from january 9, all conference games.

This is the fourth longest streak in the country.

-- but this streak excludes bucknell.

Due to coronavirus health and safety guidelines, the bison and raiders weekend series was postponed hours before their first tip-off.

That was their only meeting on the schedule.

-- they both met last year in the regular season but for the first time since the 2018-2019 championship game, the two teams are squaring off in the postseason.

-- and if you remember the raiders won that game earning their first patriot league tite since 1996.

-- even though its been a while since they've seen each other the raiders say they are ready to for the challenge.

Jordan burns: we know that bucknell is a winning program regardless of what they've done this year we know that in the past they've been awinning a winning mentality, they believe they can win championships like we do.

We know that coming into this game they're going to come in thinking that they're supposed to win and get back on their championship trakc and dethrone what we've had here for the past couple years.

We know its going to be a dog fight, we're going to get out there and it's going to be two teams going at it the whole time for 40 minutes.

That forty minutes starts at 7:30 p-m.

And spencer, the raiders have an opportunity to make history tonight if they win, they will become the first team in the patriot league to play in four-straight championship games.

-- talk about consistency.

