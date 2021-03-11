Dionne Warwick thinks Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview was 'invasive'

I would love to hear your thoughtssince it's the only thing basicallyanyone's talking about on Twitter, or elsewhere.Did you see Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry?And if so, what are your thoughts on it?I personally felt that it was a little invasive,and I think could have been handled in another fashion.However, I must also add that this was a choicethat Harry and Meghan made.And if they felt that it was okay to probeas deeply as Oprah did,then who am I to make any comment on it at all.Mm-hmm.Yeah,they're satisfied and happy with it.Mm-hmm.Oprah was doingwhat she does best,and we were all privy to see and hearwhat was done and said.Mm-hmm.So,that's how I feel about it.