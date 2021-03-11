Prince William Says Royals Are 'Very Much Not a Racist Family'

The Duke of Cambridge was asked if the royals are a “racist family” by a reporter during a school visit.

The question comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey... ... that there were concerns over Archie’s skin color upon birth.

In his first public comment since the interview, Prince William said, "We're very much not a racist family.".

He also told the reporter he had not spoken to Prince Harry since the interview, but plans to do so at a later time