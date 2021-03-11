Prince William Responds To Harry And Meghan Interview

Britain's Prince William has responded to allegations of racism in the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.
CBS News has the latest.
Britain's Prince William has responded to allegations of racism in the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.
CBS News has the latest.
"That was a wedding present, not a three-days-after-the-wedding present," the The Late Late Show host joked.
Prince William Says Royals Are
'Very Much Not a Racist Family'.
The Duke of Cambridge was asked
if the royals are a..