Zomato staff 'assaults' woman for complaining over late delivery, arrested

A Zomato delivery man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Karnataka.

Police said that the woman had complained against the man over late delivery of food.

The man was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes.

Chandranee tagged city police who asked her to provide area details to assist her further.

The city-based model and makeup artist said she asked Zomato to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order.

"So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," Chandranee said.

Following Chandranee's video, Zomato took to Twitter and sought an apology.

It added that they will cooperate in the police investigation of the incident.