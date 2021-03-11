Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted for mocking women in military

CNN’s Brianna Keilar speaks with Navy veteran Kaitlynne Hetrick and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A.
Grinston about why Tucker Carlson’s comments about women in the military are so divisive.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar speaks with Navy veteran Kaitlynne Hetrick and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A.
Grinston about why Tucker Carlson’s comments about women in the military are so divisive.
Senator Duckworth blasted Tucker Carlson on Twitter, almost certainly as a reaction to the Fox News host's condemnation of senior..
Top Pentagon officials called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson for sexist commentary about women serving in the military. CNN’s..