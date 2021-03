Dandi march flagged off | 91 years of protest | India at 75 | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi today flagged off a symbolic Dandi march from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari district to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

The programme to celebrate this landmark year is being called Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

DandiMarch or salt march was a non violent protest spearheaded by Mohandas Gandhi to shake the british monopoly over the production of salt.

