Wood and Water Movie

Wood and Water Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Anke retires from her job at the church in rural Black Forest and wants to reunite with her children by the Baltic Sea, a place where they used to live as a young family, where she lived her best years.

Her son Max is unable to join them, as protests are bringing his new home Hong Kong to a standstill.

She has been out of touch with him for many years and after an otherwise uneventful summer, spent in nostalgia and facing the void of retirement, she decides to visit him.

A mother wants to check in on her children every now and then, but Hong Kong is also her adventure, her escape.

Directed by: Jonas Bak screenplay: Jonas Bak cast: Anke Bak, Ricky Yeung, Alexandra Batten, Patrick Lo, Theresa Bak, Susanne Johnssen, Lena Ackermann, Christel Johnssen, Patrick Shum, Edward Chan