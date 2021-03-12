Freedom shouldn't be taken for granted, people gave their lives to make it happen: Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher attended the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme on Friday in Ahmedabad to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The 66-year-old actor, who is also a member of the committee said, "It's a day to thank those due to whom we're breathing in independent India.

It's the time to recall that freedom shouldn't be taken for granted, people gave their lives to make it happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and flagged off Padyatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and would end on April 5 lasting for 25 days.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel led the first lap of 75 kilometres of the Padyatra.In 1930, the iconic Dandi March was led by Mahatma Gandhi.

The government took initiative on March 12 because of that glorious day.