'Don't take freedom for granted': What Anupam Kher said at Dandi March event

Actor Anupam Kher attended an event organised to mark the launch of MK Gandhi's iconic march to Dandi in 1930 to symbolically break the malicious salt law imposed by the British.

Kher said that it was a day to thank the lakhs of people who had made the ultimate sacrifice to liberate India.

The actor warned that freedom, won after such hardships, shouldn't be taken for granted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also graced the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Watch the full video for more.