Former British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman found guilty by medical tribunal

Former Team Sky and British Cycling medic Dr Richard Freeman ordered testosterone knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a tribunal has found.Dr Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges against him relating to the ordering of a package of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 but denied the central charge regarding its purpose.
Ex-Team Sky doctor guilty of ordering testosterone
BBC News