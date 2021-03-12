PM understands feelings triggered by death of Sarah Everard

Boris Johnson has said he can "totally understand" why the death of Sarah Everard has triggered a "wave of feeling" on the issue of women's safety.

The Prime Minister told reporters at Queen's University Belfast: "I can see, and I totally understand, why this has triggered such a wave of feeling on this issue - on the issue of safety of women and safety of the streets".

Echoing sentiments expressed by Home Secretary Priti Patel, Mr Johnson added; "no woman should walk our streets in fear - every woman should feel able to walk our streets in safety".

