Huge crowd gathered in Nagpur market despite rise in COVID cases

Amid increasing cases in city, scores of people were seen walking at a Sitabuldi market flouting COVID-19 guidelines.
Complete lockdown will be imposed in Nagpur city amid a recent spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The lockdown will be imposed from March 15 to March 21.
Essential services will continue.
In the last 24 hours, over 1700 cases of COVID-19 infection and 8 deaths were reported from Nagpur.
There has been increase in COVID-19 cases in various districts and cities of Maharashtra.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the district administrations to take all crucial steps to curb the COVID-19 spread.