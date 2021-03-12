Huge crowd gathered in Nagpur market despite rise in COVID cases

Amid increasing cases in city, scores of people were seen walking at a Sitabuldi market flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Complete lockdown will be imposed in Nagpur city amid a recent spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown will be imposed from March 15 to March 21.

Essential services will continue.

In the last 24 hours, over 1700 cases of COVID-19 infection and 8 deaths were reported from Nagpur.

There has been increase in COVID-19 cases in various districts and cities of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the district administrations to take all crucial steps to curb the COVID-19 spread.