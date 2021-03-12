Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Call off 2-Year Engagement

According to 'Page Six,' the couple has officially ended their four-year relationship.

The split comes after Lopez and Rodriguez postponed their wedding twice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The breakup also follows rumors about A-Rod FaceTiming with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

According to a 'Page Six' source, the scandal led to the break up, despite Rodriguez’s denial of the allegations.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017 after years of knowing each other and announced their engagement two years later in 2019