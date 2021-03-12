Community leaders continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WTHI) - Members of the community continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ceo of hamilton center mel burks received his dose of the johnson and johnson vaccine today.

Burks says he was skepitcal of the vaccine at first..

But did his research and decided he needed to get it.

Burks wants to encourage community members to do the same thing.

"i'm just saying to you all...please, lets protect not only yourself but the people who are around you, with the vaccine's help " burks adds that if you are concerned about getting the vaccine... you