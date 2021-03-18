Indiana reports 919 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 118 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday.

Looking at the state's indiana metrics map...still a lot of blue and yellow across the state.this looks at the community spread.and will impact the restrictions that coutnies will impliment.right here-- 27 of the states 93 counties are in the yellow metric...the rest are in the lowest blue metric.a third of thoses yellow counties are right here in northeast indiana lets look at the changes from last week to now...more counties going back to yellow or moderate community spread from the blue...including allen... wells..

Adams... and blackford.noble the only one who went down..

From yellow to the indiana state department of health reporting nine hundred 19 new positive cases.

This brings the total to over six hundred 74 thousand.16 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousand four hundred 82.the 7 day positivity rate is three point one percent.

Around our area...allen county adds 77 cases.dekalb adds three cases.huntington adds four.noble adds three.

Steuben adds six cases.

Paulding adds three cases.

Wabash adds three cases.wells adds seven.

State leaders say they working to meet president joe bide directive to make all adults eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine by may first.

Here's a breakdown of current vaccinations in indiana by age.72 percent of hoosiers age 80 and older have been vaccinated or scheduled an appointment.75 percent of ages 70 to 79 are getting vaccinated.63 percent between ages 60 and 65.43 percent among people ages 50 to 59.

And 23 percent of those between 45 and 49.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

46 thousand sixty three new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

17 thousand nine hundred 84 are