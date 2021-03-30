Indiana reports 730 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 86 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Monday.

Now a look at covid cases in the state.the state department of health reporting seven hundred 30 new positive cases.

This brings the total to over six hundred 84 thousand.five new deaths brings the total number of deaths in the state to 12 thousand six hundred 22.

Around our area...adams adds two.allen adds 65 cases.

Dekalb ass 12 cases.noble adds one.

Paulding adds two.

Steuben adds six.van wert adds five.wabash adds eight.whitley adds two.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

Ten thousand five hundred 12 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

Five thousand four hundred 41 are