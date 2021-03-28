Indiana reports 993 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday.
3 the indiana department of health announced today that an additional 993 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.
That brings the number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 683-thousand-076.to date, 12-thousand-605 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.
Around our region tonight, 125 new covid cases and one death to report.
Adams county reporting 3 new cases.
Allen county reporting 81 new cases and one death.dekalb is reporting 9 new cases.
Huntington with 8 cases.
2 new case in jay county.
Noble with 4 cases.
7 in steuben.
3 new cases in wabash.
And 6 in wells.
Over in ohio, paulding is reporting one new case and van wert reporting one new case as well.
To stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus coverage
Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.
46-thousand-596 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.
22-thousand- 760 hoosiers are now