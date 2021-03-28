Indiana reports 993 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday.

3 the indiana department of health announced today that an additional 993 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 683-thousand-076.to date, 12-thousand-605 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Around our region tonight, 125 new covid cases and one death to report.

Adams county reporting 3 new cases.

Allen county reporting 81 new cases and one death.dekalb is reporting 9 new cases.

Huntington with 8 cases.

2 new case in jay county.

Noble with 4 cases.

7 in steuben.

3 new cases in wabash.

And 6 in wells.

Over in ohio, paulding is reporting one new case and van wert reporting one new case as well.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

46-thousand-596 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

22-thousand- 760 hoosiers are now