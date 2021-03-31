Indiana reports 757 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 108 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Tuesday.

3 now a look at covid numbers in indiana.the state department of health reporting seven hundred 57 new positive cases.this brings the total to over six hundred 85 thousand cases.10 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousand six hundred 32.

Around our area...adams adds eight cases.allen adds 72 cases and five deaths.dekalb adds two cases.noble adds six.

Steuben adds three cases.

Van wert adds 4 cases.wabash ads two cases.wells adds five cases.whitley adds three cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

43 thousand four hundred and nine new doses have been administered... this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

21 thousand one hundred and 27 are now fully vaccinated.