India reports single-day spike of over 56,000 COVID cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on March 30 reported single-day spike of 56,211 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

271 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,62,114.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,20,95,855 which include 5,40,720 active infections.

More than 1,13,93,021 people have recovered from the virus with 37,028 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Till date the total vaccination is 6,11,13,354.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,85,864 samples were tested on March 29.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till March 29 are 24,26,50,025.