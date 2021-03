COVID: Spike of over 60k cases on 2nd consecutive day

India once against reported spike of over 60,000 COVID-19 cases of 2021 on March 28.

With 62,714 new infections, total COVID cases now at 1,19,71,624.

In the last 24 hours, 28739 patients have been recovered taking the recovery tally to 1,13,23762.

Currently, there are 4,86,310 active cases in the country.

Union Health Ministry confirmed 312 new deaths in last 24 hours after which the total death toll mounted to 1,61,552.

Total vaccination count is: 6,02,69,782 till today.