Amit Shah meets BJP president to discuss candidates for Kerala polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MoS G Kishan Reddy and others left from BJP president JP Nadda's residence after attending a meeting to discuss final candidates for Kerala Assembly polls.

Co-Incharge of BJP Kerala, CN Ashwathnarayan said, "It was a preliminary meeting to discuss the final candidates for Assembly polls.

The election committee will finalise the names tomorrow."