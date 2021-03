WB polls: Amit Shah campaigns for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Amid West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Nandigram on March 30.

BJP's candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari was also present.

Large number of party's workers and supporters were present at the roadshow.

Suvendu is fighting the elections against state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency.

The Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in eight phases.