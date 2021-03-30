Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over rape incident in Nandigram

Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Mamata Banerjee saying that a woman was raped 5km away from where the chief minister is campaigning in Nandigram, asking how can women be safe under her leadership.

"After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news.

A woman was raped within 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying.

If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe and secure?" the minister said.

Targeting Banerjee, the minister said, "The elderly mother of a BJP worker was thrashed.

She died yesterday.

But Mamata Didi speaks of women security.

People of West Bengal are well aware of this contradiction.

Entire Bengal doesn't want infiltration but wants implementation of CAA." "Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here.

The easiest way to bring 'parivartan' is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram," Shah further said.