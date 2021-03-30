CM Mamata lost mental balance, scared of defeat in Bengal: Dharmendra Pradhan

While speaking to ANI in West Bengal's Nandigram on March 30, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about death of a BJP worker's mother.

Pradhan said, "Mamata Ji has lost mental balance.

She is highly disappointed by negative response in Nandigram.

Speaking about Uttar Pradesh instead of condoling her (elderly mother of a BJP worker) death is like running away from responsibilities." "She is scared of defeat," he added.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I don't know how the sister has died.

We don't support violence against women.

Amit Shah tweets and says, "Bengal ka kya haal hai." What is the condition in UP?

What is the condition in Hathras?." 85-years-old mother of a BJP worker died on morning of March 29, a month after she was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district.