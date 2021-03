Hollow Point Movie - Luke Goss, Dilan Jay, JuJu Chan, Michael Paré

Plot synopsis: After his wife and daughter are killed in the crossfire of a botched crime, a college professor bands forces with a vigilante lawyer and a team of underground avengers to wage a war against the criminals infesting their city.

Director: Daniel Zirilli Writers: Chad Law, Evan Law, Daniel Zirilli Starring: Luke Goss, Dilan Jay, JuJu Chan, Michael Paré, Roger Guenveur Smith, Natalie Burn, Jay Mohr