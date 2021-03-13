Back to the big screen: Cinemark Theater reopens

With Butte County's move to the red tier, Cinemark Theater reopened this afternoon at 25% capacity.

Friday nights out at the movies are finally back in chico as the cinemark just reopened this afternoon.

Take sot lily emmerling, lives in chico "i'm really excited, i think maybe it's been about a year since i went to a movie and i really missed the movie theatre."

Lights&camera& action the cinemark theatre in chico is finally opening its doors again to movie fans - but only at 25% capacity chanda brashears, svp of investor relations and public relations at cinemark "i think going to the movies was something we all took for granted before the pandemic, and there is truly nothing like the escape associated with a movie" the theater is requiring you to mask up - unless you're enjoying some snacks like popcorn.

It also has hand sanitizer throughout the theatre.

Tori standup cinemark also has a new seat buffering technology so when you purchase tickets you don't have to worry about sitting next to strangers.

Take sot amber alexander, lives in chico "as long as we have our masks on and we're six feet or more apart i think we'll be ok" everyone i talked to is excited to experience movies the way they are supposed to be seen&on the big screen take sot jeff zelenski, lives in chico "i think it's been about a year since i went to a movie and i really missed the movie theater" lily patrick "for me, i just love experiencing a movie for the first time like in the atmosphere of a theatre because it's quiet dark and you get to go with your friends.

It's a lot different than just watching it at home."

Cinemark will be showing some theater or on line.

