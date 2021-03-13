BJP MLA attempts suicide in Odisha Assembly, consumes sanitizer to draw govt's attention over farmers' issue

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Subash Panigrahi attempted suicide in Odisha Assembly by consuming sanitizer over paddy procurement on March 12.

MLA from Deogarh constituency attempted suicide as a mark of protest and to draw state government's attention over farmers' issue.

Speaking on this Panigrahi said that he attempted suicide to draw government's attention.

"Paddy procurement is not being done in Deogarh.

More than 2 lakh quintal paddies are lying unsold.

Attempted suicide by consuming sanitizer to draw govt's attention to the issue," he said.