BJP MLA attempts suicide in Odisha Assembly over problems faced by farmers

A BJP MLA attempted suicide in the Odisha Assembly by consuming sanitiser.

Subash Panigrahi said he wanted to draw attention to problems related to paddy procurement.

The MLA from Deogarh constituency blamed the state govt for overlooking farmers' issue.

The incident took place on Friday during the ongoing assembly session.

“Paddy procurement not being done in Deogarh, over 2 lakh quintal paddy lying unsold.

Attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser to draw state govt's attention to the issue,” BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi said.

The two-phase Budget session of Odisha Assembly commenced on February 18.

The first phase concluded on Feb 27 while the state budget was presented on Feb 22.

Second phase of the Budget session began on March 12 and will continue till April 9.