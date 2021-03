A security camera in northern India has captured the moment a furious driver knocked an old man off his bicycle and then repeatedly threw the bike on top of the rider.

The distressing incident took place on March 11 in Firozabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The driver has now been arrested, according to local reports.