girl scout day and cookies 3.12.21

For today... grab some thin mints -- it's national girl scout day.

It commemorates the first official girl scout troop meeting on march 12-th, 19-12 in savannah, georgia where 18 girls were present.

Today... the organization has more than 3.7 million members.

The girl scouts of america encourages girls to build confidence and character through service projects, outdoor activities, and adventures.

To celebrate... support your local troops.

One of the easiest -- and yummiest -- ways is to order some girl scout cookies..

L3: talkers white girl scouts, grubhub partnership girlscouts.org/cookies don't forget, girl scouts and grubhub have teamed up to provide contactless cookie delivery to more customers..

The girl scouts of kentucky's wilderness road council sharing these simple directions..

All you have to do is visit the website: girl scouts dot org backslash cookies... or you can use the grubhub app..

Then pickup your delivery from your mailbox or doorstep..

You can also punch in your zipcode on the website to find the closest cookie booth to you, if you'd rather just pick them up in person..

